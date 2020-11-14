Who's Playing

Penn State @ Nebraska

Current Records: Penn State 0-3; Nebraska 0-2

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Nittany Lions and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. If the contest is anything like Penn State's 56-44 victory from their previous meeting in November of 2017, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The game between Penn State and the Maryland Terrapins last week was not a total blowout, but with Penn State falling 35-19 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Penn State was down 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Nebraska came up short against the Northwestern Wildcats last week, falling 21-13. The Cornhuskers' only offensive touchdown came from RB Dedrick Mills.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Nittany Lions going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.