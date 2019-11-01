Nebraska vs. Purdue odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from advanced projection model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Nebraska and Purdue. Here are the results:
A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Purdue Boilermakers at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is 2-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while Nebraska is 4-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Purdue is 4-4 against the spread this season, and Nebraska is 1-7 against the spread. The Cornhuskers are favored by three points in the latest Purdue vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under is set at 58. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Purdue was unable to muster much of anything in a rainstorm against Illinois last weekend, losing 24-6. Quarterback Jack Plummer passed for just 69 yards and threw an interception before being replaced by Aidan O'Connell -- who connected with Payne Durham for the Boilermakers' lone TD of the night. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced after the game that Plummer and O'Connell would compete openly for the job, only to reverse course Monday and confirm Plummer will start this week.
Nebraska lost its second straight game last weekend, falling to Indiana 38-31. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson caught six passes for 71 yards and gained 83 rushing yards on 22 carries, and quarterback Noah Vedral passed for 201 yards and punched in two rushing TDs. The Cornhuskers could welcome back quarterback Adrian Martinez (knee), who missed two games to injury, this week.
The Boilermakers are stumbling into Saturday with the just four rushing touchdowns, the third-fewest rushing TDs in the nation. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, have given up 18 rushing TDs that rank them 19th-worst in the nation. Nebraska is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games, and the total has gone under in four of the last six Nebraska-Purdue games.
So who wins Nebraska vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Oregon vs. USC pick, live stream
There's plenty of intrigue in L.A. as the Ducks and Trojans face off in a huge Pac-12 battle
-
Auburn vs. Ole Miss pick, live stream
The Tigers hope to rebound from last week's loss against the Rebels
-
Florida vs. Georgia pick, live stream
One team will emerge as the frontrunner in the SEC East
-
Notre Dame vs. VT odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Virginia Tech football
-
Notre Dame vs. VT pick, live stream
The Irish look to rebound from a loss at Michigan
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, expert picks, bets
Emory Hunt has been dialed in during the 2019 college football season.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game