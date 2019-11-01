Nebraska vs. Purdue odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from advanced projection model

A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Purdue Boilermakers at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is 2-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while Nebraska is 4-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Purdue is 4-4 against the spread this season, and Nebraska is 1-7 against the spread. The Cornhuskers are favored by three points in the latest Purdue vs. Nebraska odds, while the over-under is set at 58. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Purdue vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Purdue was unable to muster much of anything in a rainstorm against Illinois last weekend, losing 24-6. Quarterback Jack Plummer passed for just 69 yards and threw an interception before being replaced by Aidan O'Connell -- who connected with Payne Durham for the Boilermakers' lone TD of the night. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced after the game that Plummer and O'Connell would compete openly for the job, only to reverse course Monday and confirm Plummer will start this week.

Nebraska lost its second straight game last weekend, falling to Indiana 38-31. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson caught six passes for 71 yards and gained 83 rushing yards on 22 carries, and quarterback Noah Vedral passed for 201 yards and punched in two rushing TDs. The Cornhuskers could welcome back quarterback Adrian Martinez (knee), who missed two games to injury, this week.

The Boilermakers are stumbling into Saturday with the just four rushing touchdowns, the third-fewest rushing TDs in the nation. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, have given up 18 rushing TDs that rank them 19th-worst in the nation. Nebraska is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games, and the total has gone under in four of the last six Nebraska-Purdue games.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Purdue? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.