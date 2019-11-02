Nebraska vs. Purdue odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven projection model

A pair of injury-plagued Big Ten squads are set to meet up at noon ET when Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-4) travel to take on Jeff Brohm and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are still without receiver Rondale Moore (hamstring) and quarterback Elijah Sindelar (clavicle), while the Cornhuskers could have quarterback Adrian Martinez (knee) back in the lineup. The latest Nebraska vs. Purdue odds show the Cornhuskers as 3.5-point favorites, up a point from the opening line, while the over-under is set at 58. Before locking in your own Nebraska vs. Purdue picks on Saturday, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Purdue was unable to muster much of anything in a rainstorm against Illinois last weekend, losing 24-6. Quarterback Jack Plummer passed for just 69 yards and threw an interception before being replaced by Aidan O'Connell -- who connected with Payne Durham for the Boilermakers' lone touchdown of the night. Brohm announced after the game that Plummer and O'Connell would compete openly for the job, only to reverse course Monday and confirm Plummer will start this week.

Nebraska, meanwhile, hopes that Martinez's return will be a huge boost for the offense. The talented sophomore told reporters this week that he would be physically to return for this matchup. The Cornhuskers opened season in the Top 25, but have been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play. At 2-3 in the conference, they've played their way out of serious contention in the Big Ten West, but a bowl bid is still very much in reach.

The Cornhuskers rank 41st nationally in rushing offense with 193.6 yards per game on the ground. Martinez (341 yards) is a big factor in the ground game, as is running back Dedrick Mills (84-380-7). The'll look to exploit a Purdue defense ranked 11th in the conference against the run (167.8 ypg given up).

