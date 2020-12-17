The Nebraska Cornhuskers began their third season under head coach Scott Frost with high hopes, but a 2-5 record has thrown the program into reverse. However, Nebraska will have a chance to end the season on a positive note on Friday when the Cornhuskers visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium and the Scarlet Knights will be looking for their first home win of the season (0-4) and sport a 3-5 record overall.

Nebraska has won all four of the previous head-to-head matchups between these programs, but Rutgers has covered in two of the three meetings since the two schools joined the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are favored by 6.5 points with the over-under for total points listed at 54 in the latest Nebraska vs. Rutgers odds. Before making any Rutgers vs. Nebraska picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers spread: Nebraska -6.5

Nebraska vs. Rutgers over-under: 54 points

Nebraska vs. Rutgers money line: Nebraska -244, Rutgers +198

NEB: The Cornhuskers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Friday games

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine conference games

Why Nebraska can cover

The Cornhuskers enter Friday's matchup having covered in two of their last three and three of their last five games. The last time they played on the road they turned in an impressive 37-27 win over Purdue as one-point underdogs and quarterback Adrian Martinez turned in his best game of the season in the win.

Martinez went 23-of-30 for 242 yards and a score and also rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns. He's now rushed for four touchdowns in his last three games and Rutgers has given up 443 yards on the ground in its last two games. If Martinez can manage the game as a passer and deliver chunk plays in the running game, the Cornhuskers should give the Rutgers defense problems.

Why Rutgers can cover

Coming off a dramatic 27-24 win over Maryland in overtime, Rutgers will look to follow its road-game formula to capture its first home win of the 2020 season. The Scarlet Knights won the turnover battle in all three of their wins this season, besting Michigan State 7-3, Purdue 1-0 and Maryland 2-0.

Last week, Isaih Pacheco and Bo Melton were the focal points of the Rutgers offense. Pacheco touched the ball 23 times and produced 119 scrimmage yards and a touchdown while Melton had seven touches for 107 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, the Rutgers defense had seven sacks, led by Mike Tverdov with three. The Scarlet Knights will look to apply pressure defensively and get the ball into their playmakers' hands at home on Friday night.

