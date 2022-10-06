The Nebraska Cornhuskers look to continue their dominance in the all-time series when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a Big Ten showdown on Friday. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) has yet to lose to Rutgers (3-2, 0-2), winning all five of their meetings -- including four as conference rivals. The Cornhuskers' most recent victory in the series came on the road in 2020, when they concluded the regular season with a 28-21 triumph.

Kickoff at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Cornhuskers are 3-point favorites in the latest Nebraska vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Rutgers vs. Nebraska pick, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Rutgers and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Rutgers vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Rutgers spread: Cornhuskers -3

Nebraska vs. Rutgers over/under: 48.5 points

Nebraska vs. Rutgers money line: Cornhuskers -150, Scarlet Knights +125

NEB: The Cornhuskers are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 contests following a straight-up win

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games

Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks: See picks here



Why Nebraska can cover



The Cornhuskers avoided a three-game losing streak with a strong second half in Saturday's 35-21 victory against Indiana. Nebraska squandered a 14-point lead late in the second quarter, allowing the Hoosiers to enter halftime tied at 21-21, but kept Indiana off the scoreboard over the final 30 minutes while recording a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Casey Thompson connected with junior wideout Trey Palmer for a 71-yard TD, his second scoring pass of the game, before running for a touchdown to seal the win.

The junior quarterback has thrown for 1,265 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with Nebraska after spending three at Texas. Thompson has rushed for five scores in as many games with the Cornhuskers, matching his total in 19 contests with the Longhorns. Palmer has been Thompson's favorite target as he leads Nebraska with 36 receptions, 480 yards and two TD catches.

Why Rutgers can cover

The Scarlet Knights have played well defensively this season as they rank 18th in the nation in both total defense (278.8 yards allowed) and rushing defense (95.6). Rutgers is 29th against the pass (186.6 yards) but was even better in last Saturday's 49-10 loss at Ohio State. Entering with an average of 339 yards through the air, the Buckeyes were limited to 161 in the rout.

Despite being held to 10 points for the second consecutive game, the Scarlet Knights received a solid performance from running back Samuel Brown V. The freshman recorded 15 carries for 79 yards to raise his season total to a team-high 210 rushing yards. Brown is tied with Kyle Monangai and Al-Shadee Salaam for first on the team with two touchdown runs.

How to make Rutgers vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Rutgers? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rutgers vs. Nebraska spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.