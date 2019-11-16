Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Nebraska (home) vs. No. 14 Wisconsin (away)

Current Records: Nebraska 4-5; Wisconsin 7-2

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 14 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium after a week off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Cornhuskers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Two weeks ago, Nebraska was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Purdue Boilermakers 31-27. The over/under? 58. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Last week, Wisconsin narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-22. RB Jonathan Taylor had a stellar game for Wisconsin as he picked up 250 yards on the ground on 31 carries.

Wisconsin's win lifted them to 7-2 while Nebraska's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Nebraska is 15th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only eight on the season. To make matters even worse for Nebraska, Wisconsin rank 13th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 25 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Wisconsin's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Badgers are a big 14-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last five years.