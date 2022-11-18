Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Nebraska

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-5; Nebraska 3-7

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Wisconsin came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, falling 24-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Wisconsin, but they got one touchdown from QB Graham Mertz. Near the top of the highlight reel was Mertz's 51-yard TD bomb to WR Keontez Lewis in the second quarter.

Their defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 42 yards. Leading the way was LB Nick Herbig and his three sacks. Herbig now has 11 sacks this season.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 34-3 punch to the gut against the Michigan Wolverines last week. Nebraska was down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of RB Anthony Grant, who did not have his best game: he rushed for 22 yards on 11 carries.

Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wisconsin won five games and tied one game in their last six contests with Nebraska.