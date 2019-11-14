Nebraska vs. Wisconsin live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. No. 14 Wisconsin (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 4-5; Wisconsin 7-2
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 14.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium after a week off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Cornhuskers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Two weeks ago, Nebraska was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Purdue Boilermakers 31-27. The over/under? 58. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Last week, Wisconsin narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-22. RB Jonathan Taylor had a stellar game for Wisconsin as he picked up 250 yards on the ground on 31 carries.
Wisconsin's win lifted them to 7-2 while Nebraska's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Nebraska is 15th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only eight on the season. To make matters even worse for Nebraska, Wisconsin rank 12th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 25 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Wisconsin's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Badgers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Wisconsin 41 vs. Nebraska 24
- Oct 07, 2017 - Wisconsin 38 vs. Nebraska 17
- Oct 29, 2016 - Wisconsin 23 vs. Nebraska 17
- Oct 10, 2015 - Wisconsin 23 vs. Nebraska 21
