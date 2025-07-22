Scott Frost stirred up the Cornhusker Crazies earlier this month when he seemed to suggest Nebraska was the "wrong job" for him. The remarks frustrated many fans, particularly given Frost's struggles during his tenure, which included a 16-31 overall record in four-plus seasons at his alma mater. But current Huskers coach Matt Rhule took a more measured approach Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days, showing respect for Frost and offering perspective on the program's progress.

"I've always been very empathetic of what he went through because this was his home," Rhule said to start a long-winded answer when asked about Frost's comments. "Like, if you guys fire me tomorrow, I'm just gonna go back to Cape May and sit on the beach and go back to where I'm from."

Rhule said he can't speak for Frost's tenure -- noting the challenges of coaching through COVID and adjusting to the start of the transfer portal era -- but he didn't sugarcoat the situation he inherited. From lagging NIL infrastructure to outdated facilities, he described a program that was playing catch-up in nearly every area when he arrived.

"I will say this: This was not a good job when I got here," Rhule said.

Rhule, who was fired by the Carolina Panthers during his third season in the NFL, also acknowledged that his previous stop "wasn't the right fit" for him either -- drawing a parallel to what Frost may have experienced.

But he credits former Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts for selling him on the long-term vision at Nebraska -- emphasizing the program's financial health, its potential to grow with NIL and the promise of first-class facilities that could fuel success across all sports. Rhule also praised current athletic director Troy Dannen for making strong decisions that have helped accelerate the program's growth and stability.

"This wasn't a good job," Rhule said. "It was not a good job, but we've made it a good job, and we're about to make it a great job. This will be one of the best jobs in the country.

"That's why sometimes recruits will say, 'Coach, if you win, what are you gonna do?' I'm gonna stay right here. The only thing I ever think about is getting a lake house at one of these lakes in Nebraska I keep hearing about."

That kind of long-view thinking is familiar for Rhule, who built winners at Temple and Baylor after inheriting programs in rough shape. Both turned the corner in Year 3, with Temple winning 10 games and a berth in the conference title game, while Baylor won 11 games and reached the Big 12 Championship Game.

"It's the right job for me," Rhule said. "[My wife] Julie knew it. She told me the day we interviewed, she's like, 'That's the right job for you.' Because I like to go into a place that needs fixed."

Nebraska snapped a seven-year bowl drought last season, finishing 7-6 with a win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl. Expectations are optimistic in Year 3 under Rhule, with FanDuel Sportsbook setting the Huskers' 2025 win total at 7.5.