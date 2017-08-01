Needing help at receiver, LSU moves five-star defensive back signee to offense

A big part of LSU's transition into the era of Ed Orgeron as the full-time head coach is hope that the Tigers can field an explosive offense in 2017 with Orgeron-hire Matt Canada as the team's new offensive coordinator. They'll have running back Derrius Guice, one of the top impact players in the SEC, to move the ball, but as fall camp begins there have been some depth concerns at the wide receiver position.

Enter JaCoby Stevens, the No. 1 safety in the 2017 recruiting class. The true freshman and former five-star prospect has moved to receiver after playing in the defensive backfield as an early enrollee this spring.

"[Stevens] played offense and defense in high school," Orgeron told reporters on Monday, via NOLA.com. "We need depth at receiver. He's a guy that can make plays. Although we feel he can be a very good defensive player, we're going to try him out on offense. I believe he can play very fast on offense and help us."

Like many five-star players, Stevens' athleticism and talent had him contributing anywhere he could in high school. He caught 12 touchdown passes during his senior season, and while he'll start in the slot, Orgeron said the 6-foot-2, 216-pound Stevens can play any of the wide receiver positions in Canada's offense.