Former Texas basketball star Kevin Durant has remained close with the school where he was named national player of the year in 2007. Durant, like many Longhorns, apparently enjoyed Texas' 49-0 blowout win against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

Durant, now a star with the Brooklyn Nets, took to Twitter during the game to put the spotlight on Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, assigning a good amount of responsibility for the lopsided Sooners' loss at the feet of the first-year coach. "Somebody tell Brent Venables to pass the joystick," Durant wrote, adding "this ain't it."

Oklahoma fans probably wish they could pull the cartridge that is their 2022 season out and blow on it, or at least reboot the system and start again from the main menu. After a 2-0 start the Sooners have now lost three straight, all in Big 12 play. Venables now has the unfortunate honor of being the first Oklahoma coach to start 0-3 in conference play in his debut season, and these historic struggles were only emphasized by the lack of competitiveness displayed on Saturday in one of college football's biggest rivalry games.

Making matters worse for Oklahoma is the fact that the rest of the Big 12 has looked strong through the first half of the season. The Sooners may have played two conference title contenders already in TCU and Kansas State, but with Kansas, Baylor and Oklahoma State left on the schedule there is definitely a scenario where the losses begin to pile up.

When the expectation coming into the year was a continuation of Oklahoma's annual Big 12 title contention, spending November sweating bowl eligibility would be a massive disappointment.