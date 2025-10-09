Las Vegas has long been synonymous with sports betting, but when it comes to winning football, Las Vegas and the state of Nevada aren't often at the forefront of that conversation. However, given the matchups football teams in Nevada have on their schedules this weekend, the SportsLine model projects strong outcomes for fans of the home teams for Nevada sports betting. The Las Vegas Raiders are 5.5-point favorites over the Tennessee Titans, who won their first game of the season last week, in the latest Week 6 NFL odds for a 4:05 p.m. ET start on Sunday. On Saturday, UNLV is a 5.5-point favorite against Air Force (3:30 p.m. ET), while the Wolf Pack are 7.5-point underdogs to San Diego State at 10:30 p.m. ET in the latest Week 7 college football odds at FanDuel. The model projects all three Nevada teams, who are home this weekend, to cover their spreads.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. It is also on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated NFL picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks and NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Nevada betting picks for NFL and college football (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three picks into a Nevada parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +579 (risk $100 to win $579):

The Rebels are off to their first 5-0 start since 1974, and their high-powered offense has been the key to their success. UNLV is averaging 35 points per game this season, which ranks 21st in the nation, as the Rebels have scored at least 30 points in each contest. Junior Anthony Colandrea, a transfer from Virginia, has thrown for 1,042 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions this season, with senior wide receiver Jaden Bradley dominating defensive backs with 420 yards through five games. Jai'den Thomas has rushed for 489 yards and 8.0 yards per carry in a balanced offensive effort. The Rebels have covered the spread in four straight games and have won four of five games by at least six points. Meanwhile, Air Force is 1-4 and has lost four straight games. The model projects UNLV to cover the spread in 73% of simulations.

Nevada (+7.5) vs. San Diego State (-115, FanDuel)

Nevada head coach Jeff Choate was coy with the media early in the week about who would start at quarterback after Chubba Purdy, the brother of Brock Purdy, was benched last week after throwing two interceptions on four passes. True freshman quarterback Carter Jones completed 11 of 15 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and helped Nevada at least cover the 13-point spread in its 20-17 loss to Fresno State. Jones played the entire second half, taking over with a 20-3 deficit before orchestrating two touchdown drives. Nevada will host San Diego State, who, despite being 4-1, is 1-1 on the road, with its only road win coming via a 6-3 score against Northern Illinois. Choate said multiple quarterbacks will play on Saturday, and reading between the lines may make you lean toward Jones taking more snaps. After his performance last week, the model projects the Wolf Pack to cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

Raiders (-5.5) vs. Titans (-106, FanDuel)

The Titans won their first game of the season last week, but it's pretty fair to say the Cardinals lost that game more than the Titans won it. Between Cardinals running back Emari Demercado dropping the ball before the end zone on a would-be touchdown and then the defense turning an interception into a Titans touchdown after fumbling the return and kicking the ball into the end zone, Arizona did all it could to give the game away in a 22-21 Titans victory. The Raiders (1-4) haven't been any better than the Titans (1-4) in the win-loss column, but having home-field advantage should aid Las Vegas. The Titans have the second-worst scoring offense (14.6 ppg) and rank 26th in scoring defense (28.2 ppg) this season. The model projects the Raiders to cover the spread in 54% of simulations.