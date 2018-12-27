Nevada vs. Arkansas State odds, line: 2018 Arizona Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 roll

Evenly-matched squads meet up on Saturday in the 2018 Arizona Bowl as the Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson is set for 1:15 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network. Both schools are brimming with confidence. The Red Wolves finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak, while the Wolf Pack claimed victory in four of their last five contests. Nevada is a one-point favorite and the Over-Under is 55.5 in the latest Nevada vs. Arkansas State odds. Before you make any Nevada vs. Arkansas State picks of your own, check out the 2018 Arizona Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has factored in that Arkansas State has a tremendous leader in Justice Hansen. The senior quarterback is in the midst of an outstanding season, having tossed 27 touchdown passes against only six interceptions.

Hansen's favorite target is wideout Kirk Merritt. The junior, who has notched 100-yard receiving games in three of his past five outings, will be seeking his third straight two-touchdown performance. Lining up on the outside is 6-6 senior Justin McInnis, who has racked up 56 grabs this season. His size causes coverage nightmares for opposing cornerbacks on 50-50 balls. But the Red Wolves can also grind out first downs on the ground with the likes of running back Marcel Murray. The deceptively quick freshman has hit pay dirt nine times this season and nets 5.8 yards a carry.

But just because the Red Wolves have plenty of weapons doesn't mean they'll be able to cover the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl spread.

Nevada runs a pass-first offense that suits quarterback Ty Gangi well. The 6-2 senior has thrown for over 3,100 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. But what makes him most effective are his defensive reads and quick release. Gangi has a terrific comprehension of what defenses are scheming and has an uncanny ability to find weaknesses.

Unlike Arkansas State's receivers that rely on size, Nevada's are all about speed. The Wolf Pack''s top receiver is sophomore McLane Mannix, who leads the squad with 875 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. At only 5-9, he's most effective in the slot and is able to get down for low throws. He's also a threat to take it to the house any time Gangi dials up a screen.

