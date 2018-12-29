Nevada vs. Arkansas State odds, line: 2018 Arizona Bowl picks, predictions from proven model on 45-25 run

It has been nearly two decades since they last met, but come Saturday, Dec. 29, the Arkansas State Red Wolves clash with the Nevada Wolf Pack in the 2018 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Nevada leads the series, 3-2, so Arkansas State has a chance to even the score when they get underway from Arizona Stadium in Tucson at 1:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 29 on CBS Sports Network. The 8-4 Red Wolves are hoping to end the season on a five-game win streak while the Wolf Pack are gunning for their fifth victory in the last six tries. The line has flipped back and forth with the Wolf Pack set as a 1-point favorite as kickoff approaches on Saturday. The over-under is set at 56 in the latest Arkansas State vs. Nevada odds. Before you make any Arkansas State vs. Nevada picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2018 Arizona Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has factored in Arkansas State's most versatile weapon, quarterback Justice Hansen, is competing at peak condition. The 6-foot-4 senior has a cannon for an arm and quick feet. He has thrown for 3,172 yards and 27 touchdowns while gaining 396 more ground yards and an additional six scores on the ground.

The Red Wolves' most secret weapon, however, just might be running back Warren Wand. For the season, he's accumulated 652 rushing yards and five touchdowns -- four rushing. And while he may have only 21 receptions for the season, he always seems to be hovering around the line of scrimmage waiting to bail out Hansen on dump-offs that he's capable of turning into huge, game-changing plays.

But just because the Red Wolves have plenty of weapons doesn't mean they'll be able to cover the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl spread.

Nevada runs a pass-first offense that suits quarterback Ty Gangi well. The 6-2 senior has thrown for over 3,100 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. But what makes him most effective are his defensive reads and quick release. Gangi has a terrific comprehension of what defenses are scheming and has an uncanny ability to find weaknesses.

Unlike Arkansas State's receivers that rely on size, Nevada's are all about speed. The Wolf Pack's top receiver is sophomore McLane Mannix, who leads the squad with 875 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. At only 5-9, he's most effective in the slot and is able to get down for low throws. He's also a threat to take it to the house any time Gangi dials up a screen.

