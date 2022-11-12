Who's Playing

Boise State @ Nevada

Current Records: Boise State 6-3; Nevada 2-7

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Nevada and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Wolf Pack were hampered by 99 penalty yards against the San Jose State Spartans two weeks ago. Nevada fell to SJSU 35-28. QB Shane Illingworth had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Boise State last week, but luck did not. They fell just short of the BYU Cougars by a score of 31-28. That makes it the first time this season Boise State has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of RB George Holani, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The losses put the Wolf Pack at 2-7 and the Broncos at 6-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Nevada ranks 38th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 12 on the season. As for Boise State, they enter the game with only 160.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 21-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boise State have won two out of their last three games against Nevada.