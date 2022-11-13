Who's Playing

Boise State @ Nevada

Current Records: Boise State 6-3; Nevada 2-7

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Nevada and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Wolf Pack were hampered by 99 penalty yards against the San Jose State Spartans two weeks ago. Nevada fell to SJSU 35-28. One thing holding Nevada back was the mediocre play of QB Shane Illingworth, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Boise State last week, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 31-28 loss against the BYU Cougars. That makes it the first time this season the Broncos have let down their home crowd. The losing side was boosted by RB George Holani, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Wolf Pack are now 2-7 while Boise State sits at 6-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Nevada enters the game with only 12 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 38th best in the nation. As for Boise State, they come into the contest boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 160.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 21-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State have won two out of their last three games against Nevada.