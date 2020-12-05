Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Nevada

Current Records: Fresno State 3-1; Nevada 5-1

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Fresno State is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against the Utah State Aggies three weeks ago, taking their matchup 35-16. The team accrued 28 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Fresno State's WR Jalen Cropper was on fire, catching ten passes for three TDs and 202 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Cropper has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Nevada as they fell 24-21 to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week. The losing side was boosted by RB Toa Taua, who rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 20 carries.

Fresno State is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Fresno State's win brought them up to 3-1 while the Wolf Pack's loss pulled them down to 5-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two. As for Nevada, they rank 14th in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 321.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won three out of their last five games against Fresno State.