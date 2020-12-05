Who's Playing
Fresno State @ Nevada
Current Records: Fresno State 3-1; Nevada 5-1
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Fresno State is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Bulldogs had enough points to win and then some against the Utah State Aggies three weeks ago, taking their matchup 35-16. The team accrued 28 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Fresno State's WR Jalen Cropper was on fire, catching ten passes for three TDs and 202 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Cropper has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Nevada as they fell 24-21 to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week. The losing side was boosted by RB Toa Taua, who rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 20 carries.
Fresno State is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Fresno State's win brought them up to 3-1 while the Wolf Pack's loss pulled them down to 5-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two. As for Nevada, they rank 14th in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 321.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Nevada have won three out of their last five games against Fresno State.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Nevada 35 vs. Fresno State 28
- Oct 06, 2018 - Fresno State 21 vs. Nevada 3
- Sep 30, 2017 - Fresno State 41 vs. Nevada 21
- Oct 08, 2016 - Nevada 27 vs. Fresno State 22
- Nov 05, 2015 - Nevada 30 vs. Fresno State 16