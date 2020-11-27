The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii is 2-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Wolf Pack are 5-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. Nevada has a 4-1 record against the spread and Hawaii is 2-3 against the number.

The Wolf Pack are favored by seven points in the latest Hawaii vs. Nevada odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 60.5. Before entering any Nevada vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawaii vs. Nevada. Here are several college football odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii:

Hawaii vs. Nevada spread: Hawaii +7

Hawaii vs. Nevada over-under: 60.5 points

Hawaii vs. Nevada money line: Hawaii +220, Nevada -270

What you need to know about Hawaii

Hawaii came up short against the Boise State Broncos last Saturday, falling 40-32. The Rainbow Warriors were down 40-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was too much to recover from.

Hawaii's loss came about despite a quality game from quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who passed for three TDs and 253 yards on 48 attempts in addition to picking up 90 yards on the ground. After winning its opener against Fresno State, Hawaii has now lost three of its last four.

What you need to know about Nevada

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Nevada beat the San Diego State Aztecs 26-21 last Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Nevada was receiver Romeo Doubs, who caught five passes for one TD and 133 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Doubs' 50-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Nevada also one of the best quarterbacks in the Mountain West in Carson Strong. The sophomore is completing over 70 percent of passes for for 1,805 yards, 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.

How to make Hawaii vs. Nevada picks

The model has simulated Hawaii vs. Nevada 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Nevada?