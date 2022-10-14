The Nevada Wolf Pack travel off the mainland to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday night at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Nevada enters 2-4, off a disappointing 17-14 home loss to Colorado State while Hawaii fell to 1-5 with a last second loss to San Diego State on the road, 16-14. Last season, the Wolf Pack prevailed in this matchup on their home field, 34-17. Both teams are 2-3 against the spread thus far this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. ET. The Wolf Pack are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hawaii vs. Nevada odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 50.

Hawaii vs. Nevada spread: Hawaii +6.5

Hawaii vs. Nevada over/under: 50 points

What you need to know about Hawaii

It's been painful offensively for the Rainbow Warriors this season as they've only broken the 20-point plateau once in six games. Last week's two point loss at San Diego State was by far their closest defeat of the season as new coach Timmy Chang looks to solidify his roster after a tumultuous offseason. Sophomore QB Brayden Schager threw for 196 yards and a touchdown against the Aztecs though he's only thrown one other score on the season. The recipient of Schager's TD pass last week was WR Zion Bowens, whose nine-catch, 108-yard performance was a key reason Hawaii held a fourth quarter lead.

If there's been a bright spot offensively for Chang's team, it's RB Dedrick Parson, who despite having not surpassed 82 rushing yards in any game, has scored seven times. Hawaii ranks among the bottom-13 teams in offensive yards gained per game and defensive yards given up. For the Rainbow Warriors to defend their home turf this weekend, a stronger showing on both sides of the ball will be necessary.

What you need to know about Nevada

Losers of four straight games under new coach Ken Wilson, the Wolf Pack have the perfect opponent to get back on track considering Hawaii's struggles. In last week's loss to Colorado State, Nevada's defense did not allow an offensive touchdown but was gashed on the ground by the Rams' ground game for more than 5.0 yards per attempt. Offensively, Wilson's team generated 358 yards of total offense but only managed two rushing scores from RB Toa Taua.



Taua has been the Wolf Pack's best offensive player with seven rushing touchdowns, one receiving score and 576 yards of total offense in the team's six games. In part-time action, QB Nate Cox has only thrown for two touchdowns but has found the end zone three times on the ground. Thus far in 2022, Nevada's offense has ranked as the 10th worst in college football, averaging only 294 yards per game.

