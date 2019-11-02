Nevada vs. New Mexico: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Nevada (home) vs. New Mexico (away)

Current Records: Nevada 4-4; New Mexico 2-6

What to Know

New Mexico is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.63 points per game. New Mexico and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. The Lobos stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Lobos came up short against Hawaii last week, falling 45-31. The Lobos might have lost, but man -- RB Ahmari Davis was a total machine. He rushed for 200 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Davis put himself on the highlight reel with a 67-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Davis has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Nevada, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-3 punch to the gut against Wyoming. QB Carson Strong wasn't much of a difference maker for the Wolf Pack; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lobos are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 344.9 on average. Nevada has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 24 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.93

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lobos.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Nevada and New Mexico both have one win in their last two games.