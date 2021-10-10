Through 1 Quarter

The New Mexico State Aggies came in underdogs but currently have the Nevada Wolf Pack on Upset Alert. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but New Mexico State is ahead 7-3. WR Jared Wyatt has led the way so far for the Aggies, as he has caught four passes for one TD and 47 yards.

New Mexico State is struggling to protect the pocket and have allowed four sacks. They are going to have to protect QB Jonah Johnson better if they want to hold on to their lead.

Who's Playing

New Mexico State @ Nevada

Current Records: New Mexico State 1-5; Nevada 3-1

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:30 p.m. ET Oct. 9 at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Mexico State didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 37-31 to the San Jose State Spartans last week. Despite the loss, New Mexico State had strong showings from QB Jonah Johnson, who passed for three TDs and 300 yards on 44 attempts, and WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who caught six passes for two TDs and 90 yards.

Meanwhile, Nevada's offense rose to the challenge against a Boise State defense that boasted an average of only 18.25 points allowed. They came out on top against the Boise State Broncos by a score of 41-31 last week. Nevada's RB Toa Taua was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 124 yards on 12 carries.

Special teams collected 15 points for the Wolf Pack. K Brandon Talton delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Aggies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

New Mexico State is now 1-5 while Nevada sits at 3-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Mexico State is 205th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 95.2 on average. Nevada has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 212th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 90.3 on average. Yards on the ground might be a real commodity in this one.

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolf Pack as a 33.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.