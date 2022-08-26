The 2022 college football season will get underway on Saturday, and the first day includes a contest between Nevada and New Mexico State. Both teams are entering the campaign with first-year head coaches, as Ken Wilson is taking over at Nevada and Jerry Kill is at the helm for New Mexico State. The Wolf Pack finished with an 8-5 (5-3) record in the Mountain West last season, while the Aggies went 2-10 as an independent.

Nevada vs. New Mexico State spread: Nevada -9

Nevada vs. New Mexico State over/under: 50.5 points

Nevada vs. New Mexico State money line: Nevada -340, New Mexico State +270

Why Nevada can cover

Nevada might be dealing with a complete overhaul, but it added more talent than New Mexico State in the offseason. The Wolf Pack got wide receiver BJ Casteel from Arizona and tight end Cooper Shults from Oregon, giving them several high-level pieces to work around. They also return fifth-year running back Toa Taua, who is going to help stabilize the offense early in the season.

Their secondary should be strong as well after adding Michigan transfer Darion Green-Warren. He joins Tyson Williams, Bentlee Sanders and JoJuan Claiborne in a talented group of defensive backs. New Mexico State is replacing most of its key production from last year as well, and the Aggies were not as successful as Nevada in the transfer portal.

Why New Mexico State can cover

New Mexico State might be coming off a 2-10 season, but there are several positive signs heading into the 2022 campaign. First, the Aggies are just one year away from joining Conference USA, which will give the team new opportunities moving forward. They also added head coach Jerry Kill, who has been successful at just about every stop during his career.

Kill likes his teams to control the clock with a heavy dose of the rushing attack, which suits this roster well. Former Michigan running back O'Maury Samuels and TCU transfer Ahmonte Watkins are prepared to carry the load on Saturday night, running behind an offensive line that returns three starters. They are going to limit Nevada's overall possessions, which creates fewer chances for the Wolf Pack to cover this spread.

