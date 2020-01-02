Nevada vs. Ohio: Prediction, pick, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl odds, spread, line, kickoff time, preview
The Wolf Pack and Bobcats are your Friday afternoon college football entertainment
Every bowl game matters to someone, and there's always at least one reason to watch each one if you can. Few games truly embody the "turn on the TV and see what's on" quite like the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between Nevada and Ohio. It's the only college football game on that day and the only football on at all until the NFL Playoffs kick off on Saturday.
So settle in and watch one of college football's criminally underrated quarterbacks, Nathan Rourke of Ohio, while Nevada looks to win eight games for the second straight year under coach Jay Norvell and its second consecutive bowl.
Who wins this battle of state schools? Let's take a closer look at the matchup and storylines to follow before making some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.
Storylines
Nevada: The Wolf Pack's offense hasn't been awesome, but the offense does have two running backs it can rely on: Toa Taua and Devonte Lee. Together, they've combined for just over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns (splitting six each) at about 4.3 yards per carry. Again, not the most eye-popping numbers, but solid. And if there's one side of the ball that has been suspect for Ohio, it's on the defensive side. So if the Wolf Pack are going to pull the upset, they need to be able to move the ball -- and probably play a bit of keep-away -- and get touchdowns.
Ohio: Rourke will play his final game in a Bobcats uniform and it's hard to envision many quarterbacks who have come through the program who are more accomplished. Rourke will leave the program as the leader in passing efficiency (currently 146.9), touchdowns (108) and total points. He's been pretty efficient throughout the course of his career, but he's saved the best for last with a 20-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a career-best 2,676 yards passing. He's also added 780 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns. If you've never seen Rourke before, take a few hours and see him once before he leaves forever.
Viewing information
Event: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Date: Friday, Jan. 3 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl prediction, picks
The half-point can be tricky, but the matchup on paper seems to benefit Ohio. Rourke is a bona fide star in this offense and if it gets going, Nevada is going to have a lot of catch-up to play. The Wolf Pack have had some real lopsided losses this season, as well, including a 31-3 loss to Wyoming, and the Cowboys aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut. Think Rourke's send-off is a big game. Pick: Ohio (-7.5)
Who will win Ohio vs. Nevada, and which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on top-rated picks.
-
