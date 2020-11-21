Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Nevada

Current Records: San Diego State 3-1; Nevada 4-0

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. San Diego State and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Aztecs made easy work of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week and carried off a 34-10 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Diego State had established a 28-3 advantage. RB Greg Bell had a stellar game for San Diego State as he rushed for two TDs and 160 yards on 19 carries. Bell put himself on the highlight reel with a 62-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Bell's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

San Diego State's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Hawaii's offensive line to sack QB Chevan Cordeiro seven times total. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Nevada was hampered by 95 penalty yards against the New Mexico Lobos last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. The Wolf Pack beat New Mexico 27-20. Nevada's WR Romeo Doubs was on fire, catching five passes for three TDs and 172 yards. Carson Strong's 61-yard touchdown toss to Doubs in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with San Diego State going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

San Diego State is now 3-1 while the Wolf Pack sit at 4-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Aztecs rank third in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 152.3 on average. But Nevada comes into the game boasting the second most passing yards per game in the nation at 382.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won three out of their last five games against Nevada.