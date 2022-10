The 2022 college football season is now heading into late October. Some teams, at this point in the year, are aiming for bowl eligibility while at other programs coaches are trying to work their way off of the hot seat. The drama is heating up around the country as the temperatures cool, and the Week 8 slate on CBS Sports Network is loaded with quality action.

Kicking the weekend off on Friday night was Western Kentucky rallying to defeat UAB 20-17 in a clash of Conference USA contenders. Then on Saturday comes a four-game slate of action that will span from the noon window until well after midnight for East Coast viewers. Up first are Louisiana-Monroe and Army before a trio of conference games round out the day's action.

Miami (Ohio) hosts Western Michigan in a MAC battle during the afternoon before the Mountain West takes center stage. A resurgent Boise State team travels to take on Air Force and Nevada hosts San Diego State to cap the network's packed weekend slate.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 8 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

San Diego State at Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Diego State -7 | Will the Aztecs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections

Storylines: Both teams rank among the nation's worst offensively, so this could be a defensive struggle. Nevada quarterbacks haven't thrown a touchdown in six games against FBS opponents this season. San Diego State underwent an offensive coordinator change earlier this month with Jeff Horton sliding in for Jeff Hecklinski. It paid some dividends in a 16-14 win over Hawaii as the Aztecs piled up 417 total yards.

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8, and which top-15 favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.