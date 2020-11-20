Elevated to the national television spotlight after COVID-19 wiped out the Ole Miss-Texas A&M game, the Nevada Wolf Pack play host to the San Diego State Aztecs in a Mountain West tussle Saturday that will be broadcast nationally by CBS. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Mackay Stadium in Reno. Nevada is 4-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while San Diego State is 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. The favorite is 4-1-1 against the spread in the last six meetings of this series.

The Aztecs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games, while the Wolf Pack are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The latest Nevada vs. San Diego State odds from William Hill Sportsbook have the Aztecs as one-point favorites, and the over-under is set at 46.5. Before making any San Diego State vs. Nevada picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill Sportsbook and trends for Nevada vs. San Diego State:

San Diego State vs. Nevada spread: Aztecs -1

San Diego State vs. Nevada over-under: 46.5 points

San Diego State vs. Nevada money line: Aztecs -115, Wolf Pack +105

SDSU: The Aztecs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven road games.

NEV: The Wolf Pack are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six home games.

Why San Diego State can cover



The Aztecs rebounded from their 28-17 loss to San Jose State two weeks ago with a 34-10 victory over Hawaii last week. Running back Greg Bell paced San Diego State against the Rainbow Warriors, rushing for 160 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. Bell leads all Mountain West running backs with 537 rushing yards on 85 carries with five touchdowns.

San Diego State's defense is the best in the conference, giving up just 243.5 yards and 12.8 point per game. That includes allowing just 152.3 passing yards per game.

Why Nevada can cover

The unbeaten Wolf Pack are triggered by quarterback Carson Strong, who has passed for 1,517 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception and leads the Mountain West in all three categories. Strong threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Nevada's 27-20 victory over New Mexico last week, and has completed 71 percent of his pass attempts this season.

Nevada's offense racks up 481.8 yards and 33.8 points per game. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs also leads the MWC with 645 passing yards on 31 receptions and eight touchdowns.

How to make San Diego State vs. Nevada picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total as both quarterbacks throw for 230 or fewer yards.

So who wins San Diego State vs. Nevada? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nevada vs. San Diego State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.