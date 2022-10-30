The final weekend of October has arrived and for college football fans that means another loaded schedule of games to watch. As the conference races get serious around the country and the races for bowl eligibility picking up steam, it figures to be another huge week in the sport, and CBS Sports Network will have you covered with five games from around the country.

A pair of Conference USA teams rebooting under first-year coaches will get things started on Friday night as Mike MacIntyre's FIU hosts Louisiana Tech and new coach Sonny Cumbie. Saturday then brings four more games spanning from noon until the wee hours of Sunday morning for viewers in the Eastern time zone. UConn hosts Boston College to kick things off Saturday before action heads to the AAC, where Navy hosts Temple in the afternoon slot. In the evening, FAU hosts UAB in a battle of teams coming off close Conference USA losses. Finally, San Jose State hosts Nevada in a Mountain West battle to cap the night as the Spartans look to stay in the hunt for a division title.

It should be another compelling weekend of football. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 9 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

Nevada at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Jose State - 24.5

Storylines: San Jose State is coming off a 17-10 loss at Fresno State, but the Spartans remain firmly in the Mountain West Mountain Division race as three teams enter the week tied atop the standings at 2-1. Nevada is still seeking its first league win under first-year coach Ken Wilson after falling 23-7 to San Diego State last week. The Wolf Pack have won four of the past five and 11 of the past 13 in the series, including a 27-24 game last season.

