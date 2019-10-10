Nevada vs. San Jose State odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Nevada and San Jose State will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada is 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while San Jose State is 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Nevada is 2-3 against the spread; San Jose State is 3-2. Jay Norvell and Nevada scored an upset win over Purdue in the opener but have since gone on to get blown out by Oregon and Hawaii to go along with wins over Weber State and UTEP. Meanwhile, San Jose State's biggest moment of the season was winning at Arkansas on Sept. 21. The Wolf Pack are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Nevada vs. San Jose State odds, while the over-under is set at 59. Before you make any San Jose State vs. Nevada picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week.

The model is leaning under for Nevada vs. San Jose State.

The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 84 yards due to penalties like the Wolf Pack did two weeks ago. They took a serious blow against Hawaii, falling 54-3. Nevada was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-3. It was the second loss by 50 or more points this year after losing 77-6 to Oregon on Sept. 7, but the Wolf Pack are hoping that a change at quarterback to former FSU and Last Chance U star Malik Henry will give their offense a needed boost. Expect Henry to lean heavily on running back Toa Taua in his first start as well as Nevada looks for balance on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Spartans and New Mexico, but the 70-point over-under wound up being a bit inflated. The Spartans walked away with a 32-21 win. The squad ran away with 26 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. The Spartans defense has been one of the most opportunistic in the land this year, forcing 15 turnovers in five games with 13 of those takeaways coming in the last three contests. Nehemiah Shelton and Bobby Brown II both have a trio of interceptions on the season and they'll look to continue their ball-hawking ways on Saturday.

The advanced model is on a 68-42 run on top-rated college football picks.