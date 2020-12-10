The Nevada Wolf Pack and the San Jose State Spartans face off in a pivotal Mountain West clash Friday evening on CBS Sports Network. The game was previously scheduled to be a home date for San Jose State, though COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County prompted a move to Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. San Jose State can clinch a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game with a victory, and Nevada must win and receive help from Boise State to earn a berth of its own. The Wolf Pack are 6-1 on the season, with the Spartans entering with an unblemished 5-0 mark in 2020.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Spartans as 2.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 58.5 in the latest Nevada vs. San Jose State odds. Before making any San Jose State vs. Nevada picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nevada vs. San Jose State spread: San Jose State -2.5

Nevada vs. San Jose State over-under: 58.5 points

Nevada vs. San Jose State money line: San Jose State -140; Nevada +120

NEV: The Wolf Pack are 5-2 against the spread this season

SJSU: The Spartans are 10-5-2 against the spread in the last 17 games

Why Nevada can cover

The Wolf Pack are led by an explosive offense. Carson Strong is arguably the best quarterback in the Mountain West, and Nevada leads the conference in passing touchdowns (21) and completion percentage (69.3 percent), with only four interceptions. The Wolf Pack are generating 442.1 total yards per game, ranking second in the conference, and they rank in the top three of the league in passing yards (334.4 per game) and points scored (31.3 per game).

Defensively, Nevada is also stout, allowing only 21.9 points per game to land in the top five of the Mountain West. The Wolf Pack are second in the conference in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4), and Nevada is also strong against the run. Opponents are averaging only 120.9 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per rushing attempt against Nevada, both of which are top-four marks in the Mountain West.

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State is undefeated and part of that overall effectiveness comes due to its balance. The Spartans are third in the Mountain West in both total offense (419.2 yards per game) and passing offense (270.0 yards per game), with impressive marks through the air. San Jose State ranks in the top three in completion percentage (65.6 percent), passing touchdowns (13) and pass protection (four sacks allowed), with a top-five rushing offense at 149.2 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively, San Jose State is stingy, allowing only 347.2 yards per game in total. Against the opposing ground game, the Spartans are tremendous, giving up only 125.4 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry, and Nevada is dead-last in the Mountain West in averaging 107.7 rushing yards per contest.

