The Nevada Wolf Pack got off to a strong start this season, picking up a 23-12 win over New Mexico State last Saturday. Nevada will try to move to 2-0 on the year when it faces Texas State during the Week 1 college football schedule. This will be the first game of the season for the Bobcats, who came up short against Texas State in the lone prior meeting between these schools (2012).

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. The latest Nevada vs. Texas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bobcats as one-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 51.

Nevada vs. Texas State spread: Texas State -1

Nevada vs. Texas State over/under: 51 points

Why Nevada can cover

Nevada brings some momentum into this game after picking up a thorough 23-12 win over New Mexico State in its opener last week. The Wolf Pack jumped out to a 17-2 lead after Devonte Lee ran for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns. Running back Toa Taua had a nice game as well, posting 109 yards on 19 carries.

There were some positive signs from Nevada's defense in Week 0, as they picked off New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia three times. The Wolf Pack are positioned to control the pace of Saturday's game with their strong rushing attack, which gives them an advantage against a Texas State team that has just three wins in its last 18 road games. Nevada is 9-1 in its last 10 home games and has covered the spread in five straight games in Week 1.

Why Texas State can cover

Texas State is going to offer a much stiffer challenge than New Mexico State gave Nevada last week, as the Aggies shot themselves in the foot with five turnovers. Nevada was outgained by 46 yards in the win, so the underlying stats say that it probably should have been an upset. Texas State has a dangerous group of wide receivers that is going to test Nevada down the field, and Nevada's offense still has to prove that it can put up points this season.

The Wolf Pack have only covered the spread in four of their last 15 games played in September, so they generally struggle to get off to a good start. They do not appear to have much of a downfield passing threat, throwing for just 75 yards against New Mexico State.

How to make Texas State vs. Nevada picks

