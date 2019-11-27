Nevada vs. UNLV: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nevada vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Nevada (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Nevada 7-4; UNLV 3-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Nevada Wolf Pack are heading back home. Nevada and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Wolf Pack were able to grind out a solid win over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, winning 35-28. The Wolf Pack's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Toa Taua, who rushed for 135 yards and one TD on 20 carries, and QB Carson Strong, who passed for 154 yards and three TDs on 31 attempts. Nevada's victory came on a three-yard rush from Taua with only 0:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Wolf Pack's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Fresno State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 35 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
Meanwhile, UNLV came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Jose State Spartans, sneaking past 38-35. RB Charles Williams had a stellar game for UNLV as he rushed for 186 yards and three TDs on 27 carries. UNLV's win came on an one-yard rush from Williams with only 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.
UNLV's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Wolf Pack didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 34-29 to the Rebels when the two teams last met in last November. Maybe the Wolf Pack will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada and UNLV both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - UNLV 34 vs. Nevada 29
- Nov 25, 2017 - Nevada 23 vs. UNLV 16
- Nov 26, 2016 - Nevada 45 vs. UNLV 10
- Oct 03, 2015 - UNLV 23 vs. Nevada 17
