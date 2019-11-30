Nevada vs. UNLV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Nevada (home) vs. UNLV (away)

Current Records: Nevada 7-4; UNLV 3-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Nevada Wolf Pack are heading back home. Nevada and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

The Wolf Pack were able to grind out a solid win over the Fresno State Bulldogs last week, winning 35-28. The Wolf Pack's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Toa Taua, who rushed for 135 yards and one TD on 20 carries, and QB Carson Strong, who passed for 154 yards and three TDs on 31 attempts. Nevada's victory came on a three-yard rush from Taua with only 0:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Wolf Pack's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Fresno State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 35 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Meanwhile, UNLV came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Jose State Spartans, sneaking past 38-35. RB Charles Williams had a stellar game for UNLV as he rushed for 186 yards and three TDs on 27 carries. UNLV's victory came on an one-yard rush from Williams with only 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

UNLV's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Wolf Pack were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams last met in last November as they fell 34-29 to the Rebels. Maybe the Wolf Pack will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rebels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada and UNLV both have two wins in their last four games.