Nevada vs. UNLV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Nevada vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Nevada (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Nevada 7-4; UNLV 3-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Nevada Wolf Pack are heading back home. Nevada and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
The Wolf Pack were able to grind out a solid win over the Fresno State Bulldogs last week, winning 35-28. The Wolf Pack's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Toa Taua, who rushed for 135 yards and one TD on 20 carries, and QB Carson Strong, who passed for 154 yards and three TDs on 31 attempts. Nevada's victory came on a three-yard rush from Taua with only 0:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Wolf Pack's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Fresno State's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 35 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
Meanwhile, UNLV came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Jose State Spartans, sneaking past 38-35. RB Charles Williams had a stellar game for UNLV as he rushed for 186 yards and three TDs on 27 carries. UNLV's victory came on an one-yard rush from Williams with only 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.
UNLV's defense was a force to be reckoned with, and it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
Nevada is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Wolf Pack were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams last met in last November as they fell 34-29 to the Rebels. Maybe the Wolf Pack will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rebels.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada and UNLV both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - UNLV 34 vs. Nevada 29
- Nov 25, 2017 - Nevada 23 vs. UNLV 16
- Nov 26, 2016 - Nevada 45 vs. UNLV 10
- Oct 03, 2015 - UNLV 23 vs. Nevada 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 14
A closer look at the top games on the slate for the final full week of the 2019 college football...
-
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota pick live stream
There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line
-
Odom fired at Missouri after four years
Odom led the Tigers to a 6-6 mark this season but was just 13-19 in the SEC at Mizzou
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan meet in a rivalry...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Georgia football.
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
Michigan State vs. Maryland live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Michigan State vs. Maryland football game