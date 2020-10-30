Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the UNLV Rebels and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is 0-1, while Nevada is 1-0. Nevada leads the all-time series 26-19, but UNLV has won two straight, including a 33-30 victory last season.

The Wolf Pack are favored by 14 points in the latest UNLV vs. Nevada odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 61. Before entering any Nevada vs. UNLV picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

UNLV vs. Nevada spread: UNLV +14

UNLV vs. Nevada over-under: 61 points

UNLV vs. Nevada money line: UNLV 425, Nevada -550



What you need to know about UNLV

The Rebels got blasted in their opener against San Diego State, losing 34-6. The Aztecs were up 27-0 by halftime in a game that never was in much doubt. Running back Charles Williams was about the only source of offense for UNLV as he ran for 80 yards on 20 carries.

Rushing defense was the biggest weakness for UNLV in that loss. San Diego State piled up 287 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

What you need to know about Nevada

Nevada, meanwhile, pulled out a 37-34 win in an overtime thriller against Wyoming last week. Quarterback Carson Strong had a great game, completing 39 of 52 passes for 420 yards and four touchdowns. Nine different receivers made at least one catch, but Cole Turner (7-119-1) and Romeo Dubbs (12-117-1) were Strong's favorite targets.

The Wolf Pack still have some things to clean up, however. They were penalized 12 times for 101 yards and turned the ball over twice. Nevada also struggled to get the ground game going, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry against Wisconsin.

