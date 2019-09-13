Nevada vs. Weber State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nevada vs. Weber State football game
Who's Playing
Nevada (home) vs. Weber State (away)
Current Records: Nevada 1-1-0; Weber State 1-1-0
What to Know
Weber State will square off against Nevada at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Weber State, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Wildcats won the last time they met up with Cal-Poly, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Wildcats strolled past Cal-Poly with points to spare last Saturday, taking the matchup 41-24. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Weber State's flat performance the game before.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 6-77, which was the final score in Nevada's tilt against Oregon.
Weber State's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Nevada's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if Weber State can add another positive mark to their record or if Nevada can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Weber State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium, Reno, Nevada
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a big 9 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
