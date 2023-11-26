It's hard to believe, but Week 13 of the college football season is already here, and CBS Sports Network is back with a Thanksgiving feast of five games over the holiday weekend. On Saturday, a tripleheader takes center stage. The action starts with Miami (Ohio) traveling to Ball State, as the RedHawks look to reach the 10-win mark with a victory over a conference rival.

Later Saturday, No. 25 Liberty will try to keep its perfect season alive against UTEP on the road. The Flames sit at 11-0 heading into the weekend and running the table could help their case to earn a New Year's Six Bowl bid. The slate concludes with a Mountain West showdown between Wyoming and Nevada.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus.

Wyoming at Nevada

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Wyoming will look to close the regular season on a high note when it travels across state lines to face Nevada. The Cowboys are in a slump after a 5-1 start to the season and have lost three of their last five games. As for Nevada, they have been one of the worst teams in the Power Five. The Wolf Pack followed up a two game win streak with a three-game skid.

