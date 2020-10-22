Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Nevada

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the Nevada Wolf Pack are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mackay Stadium. While Wyoming was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. Nevada is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 7-6.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys were ninth best in the nation in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 25. Less enviably, Nevada was sixth worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad giving up 31 overall. The good news for Nevada, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Wyoming is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, NV

Mackay Stadium -- Reno, NV TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wyoming have won all of the games they've played against Nevada in the last six years.