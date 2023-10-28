Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: New Mexico 3-4, Nevada 1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

New Mexico has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The New Mexico Lobos and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, New Mexico made easy work of Hawaii and carried off a 42-21 victory. The win was just what New Mexico needed coming off of a 52-24 defeat in their prior contest.

Andrew Henry and Dylan Hopkins were among the main playmakers for New Mexico as the former rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries and the latter threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremiah Hixon, who picked up 62 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Nevada had to suffer through a 16-game losing streak dating back to last season, but that streak is no more. They didn't even let San Diego State onto the board and left with a 6-0 victory on Saturday.

Their wins bumped New Mexico to 3-4 and Nevada to 1-6.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the match is expected to be close, with New Mexico going off as just a 1-point favorite. This contest will be Nevada's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

New Mexico is a slight 1-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolf Pack as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada has won 3 out of their last 4 games against New Mexico.