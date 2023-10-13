Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: UNLV 4-1, Nevada 0-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UNLV and Nevada are an even 4-4 against one another since October of 2015, but not for long. The UNLV Rebels will head out on the road to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada is crawling into this contest hobbled by 15 consecutive losses, while UNLV will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Two Saturdays ago, UNLV made easy work of Hawaii and carried off a 44-20 victory.

UNLV's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jayden Maiava, who threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Courtney Reese was in the mix as well, providing UNLV with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Nevada traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The contest between Nevada and Fresno State wasn't particularly close, with Nevada falling 27-9. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Nevada in their matchups with Fresno State: they've now lost three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Wolf Pack were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.3 yards per play. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Fresno State advanced 6.9.

UNLV's win was their third straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 4-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 43.0 points per game. Nevada's loss was their eighth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 0-5.

While only UNLV took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Nevada.

UNLV didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Nevada in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 27-22 victory. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Nevada's Toa Taua, who rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for UNLV to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

UNLV is a big 9.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada and UNLV both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.