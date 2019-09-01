New Mexico coach Bob Davie taken to hospital over 'serious medical incident'

The Lobos earned a tough win on Saturday night over Sam Houston State before Davie left to the hospital

New Mexico opened its 2019 season with a 39-31 win over Sam Houston State, but a scary situation followed shortly after the game ended. Lobos coach Bob Davie was taken away from Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque in an ambulance after suffering what the university is calling a "serious medical incident."

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Davie was dealing with what was believed to be chest pains.

"Immediately following tonight's football game between the University of New Mexico and Sam Houston State University, Lobos head coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident," athletic director Eddie Nuñez said in a statement. "The university will release more information as it becomes available. We ask that you keep the Davie family in your prayers."

The Lobos jumped out to a 16-0 first quarter lead over the Bearkats. Sam Houston State stormed back to get within a touchdown, but the Lobos defense held strong and forced a stop on fourth-and-15 with 1:22 left to secure the win.

Davie is in his eighth season as New Mexico's head coach, and is 34-54 during his time with the program. His best seasons came in 2014 and 2015 when the Lobos went to back-to-back New Mexico Bowls. Prior to his time with the program, Davie went 35-25 in five seasons with Notre Dame from 1997-01.

