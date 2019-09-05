New Mexico coach Bob Davie to miss upcoming game against Notre Dame because of health scare

New Mexico coach Bob Davie is expected to miss his team's next game at Notre Dame on Sept. 14 after suffering a medical issue on the sidelines in Week 1.

Davie's health scare, which left him hospitalized, was described as a "serious medical incident" by New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but Nuñez said Thursday that he is expected to meet with the media on Sept. 10. While he is out, New Mexico offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sage Tuitele will serve as acting head coach when the team travels to South Bend, Indiana in less than two weeks.

Davie was spotted at the team's facility on Thursday and appeared in good spirits as he greeted his team with handshakes and encouraged cheers.

On Thursday morning, Davie released a statement announcing that while he will be around the team and involved, he received medical advice recommending against traveling for the nonconference game against the Irish.

"After receiving advice from my doctors and wife, I wanted to make this decision now so our team and coaching staff could go into the weekend with clarity and consistency," he said in a statement. "My doctors have said that with no setbacks I can expect a full recovery with no limitations."

Davie coached at Notre Dame first as a defensive coordinator and later as head coach from 1994-2001. The Lobos have a bye this week before they travel to Notre Dame.