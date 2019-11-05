New Mexico defensive lineman Nahje Flowers dies at 21, university announces

New Mexico defensive lineman Nahje Flowers has died, the university confirmed in a series of statements Tuesday. He was 21 years old. No cause of death has been released yet.

Athletic director Eddie Nuñez said he was made aware of Flowers' death early in the morning. Coach Bob Davie and members of the Lobos staff informed the team at 7:30 a.m..

"Earlier this morning we were made aware of the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers," Davie said in a statement. "Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by this loss. Nahje was a wonderful person and great teammate. Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing and our prayers go out to his family."

Nuñez added that grief counselors are being made available for the team and staff.

"Nahje was an incredible young man," Nuñez said. "Our focus right now is on the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and the support needed."

Flower, a junior, redshirted in 2016, but played in each of the team's 24 games over the last two seasons. He had 11 starts at defensive end in 2018. He appeared in six games this season, including the Lobos' last game against Nevada.