Who's Playing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Hawaii 2-5, New Mexico 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

What to Know

New Mexico will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The New Mexico Lobos and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at University Stadium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

New Mexico managed to keep up with San Jose State until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. It's going to take some time for New Mexico to recover from the 52-24 bruising that San Jose State dished out on Saturday. New Mexico has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The match pitted two dominant backs against one another in Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Kairee Robinson. Robinson had a great game and gained 189 total yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Croskey-Merritt did his best for the losing side, rushing for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Hawaii traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 41-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State on Saturday. Hawaii gained 102 more yards on the day, but it was San Diego State that made the best of use of them.

Despite the defeat, Hawaii got a solid performance out of Brayden Schager, who threw for 427 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Cenacle also helped out as he racked up 100 receiving yards.

Even though they lost, the Rainbow Warriors dominated in the air and finished the game with 427 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego State only passed for 221.

New Mexico has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for Hawaii, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with Hawaii going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' matchup: The Lobos have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 170 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Rainbow Warriors, though, as they've been averaging only 57.7 per game. How will Hawaii fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lobos as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 60 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New Mexico.

Nov 07, 2020 - Hawaii 39 vs. New Mexico 33

Oct 26, 2019 - Hawaii 45 vs. New Mexico 31

Oct 17, 2015 - New Mexico 28 vs. Hawaii 27

Injury Report for New Mexico

Andrew Erickson: questionable (Undisclosed)

Connor Witthoft: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Magnus Geers: questionable (Undisclosed)

Dorian Lewis: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for Hawaii