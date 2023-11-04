Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: UNLV 6-2, New Mexico 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Mountain West Network

What to Know

New Mexico will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at University Stadium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The point spread may have favored New Mexico last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 34-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Nevada. New Mexico gained 89 more yards on the day, but it was Nevada that made the best of use of them.

Jeremiah Hixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UNLV's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 31-24 to Fresno State.

Ricky White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 152 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Maiava also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

New Mexico has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for UNLV, their loss dropped their record down to 6-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Lobos have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 166.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Rebels struggle in that department as they've been even better at 204.8 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

UNLV is a big 10.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 60 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 3 out of their last 4 games against New Mexico.