Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Utah State 5-6, New Mexico 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $12.89

What to Know

Utah State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Utah State Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at University Stadium. Utah State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

After soaring to 41 points the game before, Utah State faltered in their match. They were dealt a punishing 45-10 loss at the hands of Boise State. Utah State has struggled against Boise State recently, as their match on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Davon Booth, who rushed for 125 yards on only 12 carries. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Royals, who picked up 113 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, New Mexico must've know the odds they were up against on Saturday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They came out on top against Fresno State by a score of 25-17. The victory was some much needed relief for New Mexico as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt was his usual excellent self, rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 9.7 yards per carry. Croskey-Merritt was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 50 yards. Another player making a difference was Caleb Medford, who picked up 122 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-6.

Looking forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played New Mexico.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's matchup: The Aggies have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 176.1 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Lobos struggle in that department as they've been even better at 178.5 per game. It's looking like Friday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Utah State is a 4.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aggies as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against New Mexico.

Nov 05, 2022 - Utah State 27 vs. New Mexico 10

Nov 26, 2021 - Utah State 35 vs. New Mexico 10

Nov 26, 2020 - Utah State 41 vs. New Mexico 27

Nov 30, 2019 - Utah State 38 vs. New Mexico 25

Oct 27, 2018 - Utah State 61 vs. New Mexico 19

Nov 04, 2017 - Utah State 24 vs. New Mexico 10

Nov 12, 2016 - New Mexico 24 vs. Utah State 21

Nov 07, 2015 - New Mexico 14 vs. Utah State 13

Injury Report for New Mexico

Dylan Hopkins: probable (Arm)

Connor Witthoft: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Duece Jones: questionable (Undisclosed)

Dorian Lewis: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for Utah State