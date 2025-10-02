The San Jose State Spartans (1-3) are set to host the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) in a Mountain West Conference showdown on Friday night. The Lobos are riding a three-game win streak, most recently taking down rival New Mexico State 38-20. Quarterback Jack Layne, a transfer from Idaho, has brought consistency to an offense that has found balance early in the season. San Jose State, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to Stanford, with wide receiver Danny Scudero emerging as a key playmaker for the Spartans' offensive attack. From a betting standpoint, New Mexico is 3-1 against the spread this year, while San Jose State sits at 2-2, making this matchup an intriguing spot for bettors eyeing primetime Mountain West action.

Kickoff from CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest San Jose State vs. New Mexico odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any New Mexico vs. San Jose State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 245-172-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 99.53 units ($9,953.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023.

All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has zoned in on New Mexico vs. San Jose State and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for SJSU vs. UNM:

San Jose State vs. New Mexico spread San Jose State -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook San Jose State vs. New Mexico over/under 58.5 points San Jose State vs. New Mexico money line San Jose State -135, New Mexico +113 San Jose State vs. New Mexico picks See picks at SportsLine

Why San Jose State can cover

The Spartans have started 1–3 under second-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Senior quarterback Walker Eget has thrown for 1,187 yards and six touchdowns, with wideout Danny Scudero pacing the pass game (33 receptions, 514 yards, three scores). The run game is still coming along at 103.3 rushing yards per game, while the Spartans are averaging 24.8 points per game.

On defense, linebacker Jordan Pollard leads the team with 32 tackles and safety Jalen Apalit-Williams owns the Spartans' lone interception so far. San José State has produced six sacks, with defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua recording a team-high two, and 15 passes defended overall. SJSU is 2-2 against the spread this season, with its two covers coming against Stanford and Texas. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why New Mexico can cover

The 2025 Lobos are leaning into a new era under coach Jason Eck, emphasizing a defense-first rebuild while trying to find consistency on offense. On offense, quarterback Jack Layne, who followed Eck from Idaho, leads the way with 818 passing yards through the early season. Running back Scottre Humphrey has paced the ground game with 263 rushing yards, while tight end Dorian Thomas is the top receiver with 247 yards.

Defensively, the Lobos operate out of a 4-2-5 scheme and have posted solid numbers in tackles for loss and sacks. Key players include Jaxton Eck, who leads the team in tackles, and edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby, who has provided consistent disruption in the backfield. The Lobos have covered in three of four games this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make New Mexico vs. San Jose State picks

For Friday's SJSU vs. New Mexico matchup, Kaylor is leaning Over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in New Mexico vs. San Jose State, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the San Jose State vs. New Mexico spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $9,953 to $100 players since the start of the 2023 season, and find out.