Who's Playing

FIU Panthers @ New Mexico State Aggies

Current Records: FIU 3-2, New Mexico State 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

After three games on the road, New Mexico State is heading back home. The New Mexico State Aggies and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but New Mexico State had to settle for a 20-17 loss against Hawaii.

Nobody from New Mexico State had a standout game, but they still got scores from Star Thomas and Monte Watkins.

Meanwhile, FIU took a serious blow against Liberty last Saturday, falling 38-6.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Panthers weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 64 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Liberty rushed for 364.

New Mexico State's defeat last Sunday dropped their record down to 2-3, while FIU's dropped theirs down to 3-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, New Mexico State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. FIU might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

New Mexico State ended up a good deal behind FIU when they played in their previous matchup last October, losing 21-7. Can New Mexico State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico State is a solid 6-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FIU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.