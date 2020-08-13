Watch Now: Big 12 Football Carrying On As Planned ( 2:35 )

New Mexico State announced Thursday that is has canceled its fall football season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aggies will try to play a season this spring according to the release sent by the school.

"This decision was not made lightly," said school president John Floros. "It was particularly hard for many of us who like college sports, and want to see our Aggies play. But by putting the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff fist, it became an easy decision to make."

The Aggies join UConn, UMass and Old Dominion as individual programs that have cut the cord on the fall 2020 season. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC conferences also announced the postponement of their seasons earlier this month.

The decision to cancel was almost inevitable considering the games that have fallen off the schedule. The surge of cancellations left only four games on their schedule prior to the shut down -- UAB, UTEP, Texas State and Louisiana.

"We came to the conclusion that creating a full, robust schedule for our student-athletes and fans would have been exceptionally difficult to accomplish," the statement read. "Finally, the state of New Mexico's 14-day quarantine order makes playing a football schedule with road games impossible."

Scheduling games has always been hard for the program since it became an independent in 2018. It lost to fellow independent program Liberty twice in the regular season last year en route to a 2-10 record.

New Mexico State's decision to cancel the fall season means that, of the 130 teams that play FBS football, 54 have chosen not to play this fall -- with potentially more dominoes falling prior to the kickoff of the season.