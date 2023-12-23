New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill is expected to step down, 247Sports reports. According to the report, the Aggies are set to hire former UNLV head coach and current NMSU wide receivers coach Tony Sanchez as his replacement. There is also speculation that Kill could join Vanderbilt's coaching staff in an off-field role. Kill leaves New Mexico State with a 17-11 overall record. The 62-year-old Kill has battled health issues in the past, including dealing with the effects of epilepsy since 2005.

Kill just led New Mexico State to its first 10-win season since 1960. In just his second season with the Aggies, he posted a 7-1 in Conference USA and finished with a loss in the New Mexico Bowl to Fresno State. After a loss, he put bowl host and NMSU rival New Mexico on blast, calling out alleged "chickenshit" behavior by UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez leading up to the game.

"When [Nuñez] doesn't let us practice in the indoor facility, when he doesn't want us to do this, do that, that's chickenshit," Kill said, per KTSM. "I don't care, that's my opinion. I get in trouble, I don't give a shit, either. I can go down to Mexico tomorrow, drink margaritas and let y'all enjoy your life, because I'll be enjoying mine."

Kill was hired in 2022 after two seasons as an assistant to the head coach at TCU. Kill served as TCU's interim coach for four games in 2021 after Gary Patterson resigned and guided the Horned Frogs to a 2-2 record to close the year. Kill is one of the most veteran head coaches in college football, as his tenure extends all the way back to 1994 when he was hired at Saginaw Valley State.

Since then, he's been the head coach at Emporia State, Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota, in addition to his appointment at New Mexico State. He coached the Gophers from 2011-15, compiling a 29-29 overall record and three straight bowl appearances from 2012-14.

Sanchez joined Kill's NMSU staff was wide receivers coach in 2022. The duo previously worked together at TCU in 2021, where Sanchez served as an offensive assistant. Sanchez was the head coach at UNLV from 2015-19, where he posted a 20-40 record. The Rebels never had a winning season under Sanchez and a 5-7 mark in 2017 was their best regular season showing during his tenure.

Sanchez is familiar with New Mexico State's geographical footprint, as he served as an assistant and then a head coach at various high schools around New Mexico, Texas, California and Nevada before making the jump to the college ranks. He also played wide receiver at New Mexico State and got his coaching career started as a student assistant with the Aggies.