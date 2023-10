CBS Sports Network's coverage of the 2023 college football season continues in Week 6, and fans won't have to wait long to take in the action. Coverage begins Wednesday night with New Mexico State hosting Florida International, kicking off a five-game slate that runs all the way through Saturday evening.

The midweek battle between the Aggies and Panthers is followed by Liberty hosting FBS newcomer Sam Houston Thursday for a Conference USA showdown. The CBS Sports Network main course arrives Saturday when Army West Point hosts Boston College in the noon ET window to kick off a triple-header that once again sees multiple service academies in action. The Black Knights are joined by Navy in that lineup, as the Midshipmen host North Texas in the 3:30 ET window in the first American Athletic Conference matchup between the two schools.

The Mountain West then takes center stage in the fifth and final CBS Sports Network game of the week as Boise State plays host to San Jose State. The matchup between the Broncos and Spartans won't roll around until the evening, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way, but for now, here are key details surrounding each matchup.

All times Eastern

Florida International at New Mexico State

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: New Mexico State -6.5

The Panthers and Aggies both enter this one seeking their first Conference USA victory of the season. Florida Atlantic had rattled off three consecutive non-conference victories before falling in Week 5 at home against Liberty. As for conference newcomer New Mexico State, it's off to a 2-3 start overall following an improbable bowl berth in coach Jerry Kill's first season as year ago. The Aggies' rushing attack ranks 22nd among all FBS at an average of 201.4 yards per game, and it faces an FIU defense that ranks 123rd against the run.

Sam Houston at Liberty

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Liberty -19.5

Life in the FBS has been a wakeup call for Sam Houston, as the Bearkats find themselves 0-4 on the season heading to Lynchburg, Virginia. Sam Houston scored a combined 10 points in its first three games of the season before dropping a 35-28 thriller in overtime to Jacksonville State in Week 5, so it's no surprise to see the line lopsided in Liberty's favor. Under first-year coach Jamey Chadwell, the Flames have rolled to a 4-0 start, including a 2-0 mark in Conference USA play. Liberty's offense is averaging 501 yards per contest, which could signal another long evening for a Sam Houston defense that is allowing 361.5 yards on average.

Boston College at Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -3

Coming off a Week 5 bye, Army faces an ACC opponent for a second consecutive game after losing an in-state battle at Syracuse in Week 4. Boston College has been anything but consistent amid its 2-3 start. Four of the Eagles' first five games have been decided by three points or less, including losses to Northern Illinois and Florida State and victories against Holy Cross and Virginia. A Boston College defense that ranks 97th against the run will need to rally for its best effort yet Saturday as it faces Army's always-tricky triple option attack.

North Texas at Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:30 ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Navy -6

Navy looks to snap against a two-game skid while North Texas heads to Annapolis, Maryland riding high after back-to-back wins. The Midshipmen's rushing attack that ranks fifth nationally will look to take full advantage of a Mean Green defense that is dead last in the FBS against the run, allowing 241.3 yards on average. Overall, opponents are averaging 503.5 yards per game against the Mean Green, which is 129th among 130 FBS teams. If Navy quickly finds a rhythm moving the ball on the ground, North Texas could be in for a long afternoon.

San Jose State at Boise State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Boise State -9.5

There's some urgency for both teams in this one, as the Spartans and Broncos both find themselves sitting under .500 five games into the season. Boise State has the offensive edge on home turf -- the Broncos are averaging 420.4 yards per outing compared to the Spartans' clip of 355.6 -- but its defense has been a liability. Boise State is allowing 433.6 yards per contest and ranks 122nd among 130 FBS teams against the pass, allowing opponents to throw for 289.2 yards on average. Look for San Jose State to take some shots through the air as the Spartans look to pull the upset and avoid a 1-5 start.

