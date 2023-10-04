The FIU Panthers (3-2) will travel to Aggie Memorial Stadium to square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) in a Conference USA tilt on Wednesday night. New Mexico State joined the conference in July of 2023. FIU has been a member since the 2012-13 season. This will be just the third matchup in history between these schools, with each team notching a win. In 2022, the Panthers beat the Aggies 21-7.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Aggies are 6.5-point favorites in the SportsLine consensus FIU vs. New Mexico State odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5. Before locking in any New Mexico State vs. FIU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on FIU vs. New Mexico State and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for New Mexico State vs. FIU:

FIU vs. New Mexico State spread: Aggies -6.5

FIU vs. New Mexico State over/under: 48.5 points

FIU vs. New Mexico State money line: Aggies -247, Panthers +201

NMSU: 3-2 ATS this season in all games

FIU: 3-1 ATS this season as an underdog

Why New Mexico State can cover

The Aggies have an impressive group of pass catchers. Sophomore receiver Jonathan Brady utilizes his deep speed and strong hands to challenge defenses vertically. The Nevada native is leading the team in receiving yards (252) and receiving touchdowns (3) and is averaging 25.2 yards per reception. In Week 4 versus New Mexico, Brady finished three catches with 109 yards and two scores.

Junior receiver Trent Hudson brings tremendous size and physicality that is especially useful in the red zone. Hudson (6-foot-3) easily wins contested passes and provides the offense with a big target. The Texas native has reeled eight passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Star Thomas is a reliable receiving threat out of the backfield. Thomas has snagged 11 receptions with 113 yards.

Why FIU can cover

Freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins is the signal caller for the Panthers offense. Jenkins has stepped in and has immediately been an impactful player. The Florida native has thrown for 1,000 yards with five passing touchdowns. He's recorded at least 250 passing yards in three outings in 2023. On Sept. 16 versus UConn, Jenkins had 284 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Junior receiver Kris Mitchell is the go-to option in the passing game and is off to a superb start. Mitchell is leading the conference in receiving yards (459), receiving yards per game (91.8) and touchdowns (4). The Florida native has reeled in 70-plus receiving yards in four straight outings. In Week 2 versus Maine, Mitchell had a season-high nine receptions with 201 yards and two touchdowns.

